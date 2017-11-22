Boxing

Joseph Parker.

Boxing fans slam Joseph Parker's embarrassing press conference about AJ

Joseph Parker held an impromptu press conference in a desperate bid to to arrange a world-title unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

Parker promoter David Higgins is in talks with Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn about a super fight in the UK in early 2018.

Higgins recently revealed that he received the "most insulting offer in boxing history" - but will hope the bizarre press conference will convince Joshua's team to fight.

"I got this weird email from Eddie's email address, but he must have been hacked," he said last week.

"He made the most ridiculously low offer. It could have been the most insulting offer in boxing history."

After minutes of struggling to get the video rolling, Parker's team played a homemade video all about the London-born IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion.

Boxing fans struggled to take Parker seriously as the entire press conference was produced using a shaky, low-quality camera and a shoddy microphone.

Hoping to stun viewers with footage of AJ "being dropped", the New Zealand fighter's team showed clips came from Joshua's blockbuster fights against Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte.

Higgins said: "Parker has a granite chin, whereas Joshua possibly has a glass jaw.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

"Joshua has been dropped numerous times - as an amateur, in the ring. It’s the worst kept secret in boxing. It’s a genuine weakness. It’s a 50-50 fight.

"We're going to name some of the people who have dropped AJ.

"Some Joshua fans are saying we're disrespectful, but were not revealing anything new.

"The names of the people are: Lawrence Okolie, Mihai Nistor, Daniel Dubois, Wladimir Klitschko, David Price and Dillian Whyte.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Parker's team offered fans £20,000 if they could find footage of the the 25-year-old being floored.

“If you can send us proof that Joseph Parker has ever been dropped and be the first person to do so we’ll send you a cheque for £10,000,” Higgins said.

Parker chimed in and said: “I’ll match that. I’ll match that and put up £10,000 myself."

You can watch the press conference in full below.

Boxing fans react

The press conference did not have the desired effect.

Fans who tuned in to the live Facebook stream on Duco Boxing's page were amused by Parker's amateur attempt to secure a bout with Joshua.

Twitter was an unforgiving place for team Parker.

