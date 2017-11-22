With Liverpool 3-0 up at half-time against Sevilla, it looked as though they had secured top spot with a game-and-a-half to spare.

However, this is a Liverpool side that lack characters in defence.

And, after Wissam Ben Yedder scored within six minutes of the restart, the writing was on the wall.

Ben Yedder made it 3-2 from the penalty spot nine minutes later and then, in the 93rd-minute, Guido Pizarro earned a point for the Spanish side.

Incredible.

Who was the blame for the collapse?

Well, this was being discussed in the BT Sport studio after the match with Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen trying to analyse what had just happened.

But for Lampard, there was only one man to blame - Alberto Moreno.

The Spanish left-back has enjoyed a decent season by his standards and his been pretty much faultless in Liverpool defence to date.

Not against Sevilla, though.

He conceded a needless free-kick which led to Sevilla’s first goal, giving them hope.

Shortly after, he then miscontrolled the ball before giving away a penalty, leading to Sevilla’s second goal.

And while he wasn’t at fault as Sevilla equalised with virtually the last kick of the game - because he had been dragged off for James Milner in the 63rd-minute - it was his naivety that got his former side back into the match.

What Lampard said about Moreno

It’s for that reason, that Lampard pinned the blame very firmly on him.

After the game, he said: "For me it's all on Moreno. It changed the whole game - Klopp will be so disappointed with him tonight."

Yeah, he’s probably not wrong…

Klopp explained what went wrong

After the devastating draw, Klopp tried to explain what exactly went wrong. While he didn’t specifically blame Moreno, he appeared to acknowledge he was at fault for the first two goals.

“Not only Alberto, the whole formation was too late in these formations," he said.

“So they had the free-kick and the penalty. It’s obvious what we did, we stopped playing football. We had to close the game.

“We got passive and a little bit too deep. They fought back, which is credit to them but we had to do things a bit differently.”

If only Klopp had signed a half-decent left-back in the summer. Oh wait, where is Andrew Robertson?

