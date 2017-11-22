Having led 3-0 at half-time against Sevilla, Liverpool must have thought they had secured top spot in their Champions League group.

All they needed to do was the see out the remaining 45 minutes at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in a professional manner.

But they lacked any sort of leadership or character in the second-half - eventually drawing 3-3 thanks to an injury-time equaliser.

Where were the experienced players that should have seen the game out?

Well, captain Jordan Henderson produced a terrible performance as he watched his side throw away their three-goal lead.

Henderson's shocking stats vs Sevilla

And if you think the use of the word ‘terrible’ is a bit strong, just check out the midfielder’s stats from the match.

Can you believe that?

A captain, in central midfield, in a massive Champions League match made zero tackles and completed just 55% of his passes.

Wow.

After these stats were doing the rounds on social media, it’s fair to say Liverpool fans were unimpressed.

Actually, that’s being kind. They were furious.

So much so that they wanted him stripped of the captaincy immediately.

Liverpool fans react

Check out the reaction:

Henderson tried to explain what went wrong

After the match, Henderson performed captaincy duties to try and explain exactly what happened after the break. But he struggled to put his finger on it.

“I’m not sure (how to explain it),” he admitted.

“Second half we were very bad, we didn’t start well from the first whistle.

“We stopped playing football, couldn’t get the ball up to the front three to cause them problems.

“At the time I thought the free-kick and penalty were soft, maybe I’m wrong.

“Message at halftime was to keep going. We knew what was coming but we couldn’t cope with it.”

