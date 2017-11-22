When Liverpool strutted into half-time 3-0 up away to Sevilla, they could taste the Champions League knockout stages - what could possibly go wrong?

For all of the Reds' delicious attacking football in the early exchanges and even in flashes after the break, they completely imploded at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Almost identical goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane kicked off the box-to-box affair before the former struck again with a nonchalant no-look finish.

Nevertheless, Alberto Moreno endured the 15 minutes from hell when his concession of a cheap free-kick allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to head home what looked to simply be a consolation goal.

However, it was much more than that as the Spaniards kicked on and Ben Yedder converted from penalty spot not once, but twice after being ordered to retake.

Liverpool then managed to creep back into the game with Mohamed Salah coming close yet Sevilla held onto the momentum and struck in the final minute with Guido Pizarro poking home.

It led to Twitter exploding with jovial comparisons to the 2005 Champions League final but simply in reverse with Ben Yedder phrasing it best.

Perhaps the finest demonstration of the emotional rollercoaster that Liverpool fans endured on Tuesday night, though, came from John Arne Riise.

The vocal Norwegian plied his trade on Merseyside for seven years, becoming something of a cult hero and he didn't let his online presence waver during the rollercoaster clash with Sevilla.

Let's walk through his updates:

Ah the jubilation of taking a 3-0 lead at one of the most difficult places to go in Europe. Naturally, Riise has been rinsed for this upload since full-time through the rose-tinted glasses of hindsight but who can blame him for the excitement?

Not necessarily even concerning Liverpool yet a rather awkward omen from Riise because yes John, there really is no shortage of goals.

So we're not sure whether Riise was literally catching a flight or this was some kind of metaphor but he's hit the nail on the head here.

Liverpool really were cruising and in the space of a short haul flight or power nap, everything went south and you can understand his frustration.

Speak of the devil.

One Chelsea fan decided to poke a little run at Riise for his first tweet of the night, deciding to reference his own goal against the Blues back in 2008. It's fair to say he was mugged off.

And then a perfect concluding tweet.

Riise needs to man the official Liverpool Twitter account with this performance and it's no wonder this man is so loved at Anfield. The legendary left-back went through ever undulation the fans did last night and he won't be alone in his 'nightmares.'

Do you think Liverpool win any silverware this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms