Has one team ever been involved in more famous 3-3 comebacks than Liverpool? Probably not.

The Reds' finest hour in 2005 saw them come from three goals down in the Champions League final v AC Milan to win on penalties while in 2014, they surrendered a three-goal lead against Crystal Palace, ending their Premier League title hopes.

On Tuesday night, they were involved in another three-goal swing as Sevilla produced a spectacular second-half comeback to earn a priceless draw.

Roberto Firmino's brace and a Sadio Mane header gave Jurgen Klopp a commanding lead but after the break, their defensive frailties - which some thought were disappearing - showed worse than ever.

Alberto Moreno was a disaster and Ragnar Klavan proved yet again that he is not even close to the standard required by Liverpool.

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand was livid with Klopp's side, stating after the game that their inability to defend when their backs are against the wall is very frustrating.

After this little rant, Ferdinand went on to make a brilliant point about Klopp's team selection, one which most Liverpool fans are certain to agree with.

He said: “They’ve got Gomez there. Alexander-Arnold, put him in too. They’re not going to do any worse than what they have at the moment.”

After watching Moreno, Klavan and Dejan Lovren try and cope with Wissam Ben Yedder and pals, picking arguably their two most in-form defenders simply has to happen.

Gomez excelled for England as a centre-back during the international break, while Alexander-Arnold has proven his worth as a multi-skilled right back in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne.

Seniority is usually a must in defence but when they're as inept as Liverpool's older players, there's simply no point in abiding by that philosophy anymore.

KLOPP'S VIEWS ON THE GAME

“The description of the game is easy,” Klopp said. “Fantastic first half for us, the second half we made a mistake – we didn’t carry on playing football. It’s normal to try to control the game but a team like us has to control the game with the ball.

“We didn’t play football any more. We became passive, they scored the first, then it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately. That gave them a big boost. Until the second goal we were reactive.

"After the second goal it was an open game again but we couldn’t score off the counterattacks. We opened the door for them, didn’t close it, so they could score in the last minute. That’s the story of the game.”

