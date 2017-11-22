Football

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher savages one Liverpool player after calamitous 3-3 draw vs Sevilla

When Liverpool took an early 3-0 lead away to Sevilla on Tuesday night, it seemed a forgone conclusion that the Reds would secure their place in the Champions League last 16.

Goals from Roberto Firmino (2) and Sadio Mane inside 30 minutes capped a stunning first-half display Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

But when the second period began, everything turned on its head.

Sevilla came out with the bit between the teeth and miraculously recovered from 3-0 down to draw 3-3, courtesy of Wissam Ben Yedder's brace and a late equaliser from Guido Pizarro.

Defensively Liverpool were calamitous and they must now beat Spartak Moscow in their final group game to finish top.

Jurgen Klopp summed up the feeling among Liverpool fans when he said in his post-match press conference that the draw felt like a defeat.

"It feels like we lost the game, they feel like they won, but they didn't. That's our business, that's our life," said the German manager.

"Before the game if you tell me it's a draw I say OK, we are sitting in first place it is not the worst thing. But after the first half we want to win.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

"The description [of the game] is easy. Fantastic first half for us, the second half we made a mistake. We didn't carry on playing football.

"It's normal to try to control the game but a team like us has to control the game with the ball. We didn't play football anymore.

"We became passive, they scored the first, then it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately.

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLA-LIVERPOOL

"After the second goal it was an open game again, but we couldn't score off the counter-attacks. We opened the door for them, didn't close it, so they could score in the last minute."

Defensive mistakes once again haunted Liverpool and Jamie Carragher was absolutely livid with one player in particular: Alberto Moreno.

Carragher described Liverpool's players as "like watching children play" but singled out Moreno for making errors reminiscent of his display against Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final.

CARRAGHER TEARS INTO MORENO

Savage from Carragher. Moreno has had a fine season for Liverpool but he showed against Sevilla that he's still prone to making costly mistakes at important moments.

Klopp hauled the Spaniard in the 63rd minute and sent on James Milner with the scores at 3-2, but even that didn't prevent a 93rd-minute equaliser.

