Wissam Ben Yedder didn't exactly endear himself to Liverpool fans on Tuesday night.

The Sevilla striker was arguably the main protagonist in the Reds' Champions League collapse and concession of a seemingly unassailable 3-0 lead, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Liverpool were cruising their way to qualification to the knockout stages with a brace from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane's set piece header.

Jurgen Klopp's men played delightful attacking football, quelling the myth that they're ineffective from corners and even showing defensive solidarity in the opening 45 minutes.

Enter Ben Yedder, with a little help from Alberto Moreno.

The Spanish full-back has been in delightful form for Liverpool all season long but reverted to his old self for a disastrous 15 minutes. He conceded a needless free-kick that eventually led to the French striker giving hope to the home side, 3-1.

Moreno was also involved in the awarding of a Sevilla penalty with another calamitous error.

Ben Yedder stepped up to the spot, sold Loris Karius the wrong but was forced to retake after appeals of encroachment. It mad no different, though, with the 27-year-old switching sides to score again.

And in the third minute of injury time, it was the turn of Guido Pizarro to find the net and he levelled the scoreline in dramatic fashion from close range. Breathe.

The life of a Liverpool fan is certainly stressful, that's for sure and no more so than when Kopites migrated back to social media after the final whistle.

Twitter was awash with Istanbul jokes, citing the role reversal with Liverpool on the receiving end of the score pattern that made history for them in 2005.

Nobody phrased it better than Ben Yedder, however, who took to Twitter and posted this beauty - take a look:

Professional players are injecting more and more personality into their social media presence these days with Ben Yedder championing that very philosophy here.

We're sure that some of the AC Milan players who suffered the ultimate football ignominy watched on and couldn't help cracking a little smile.

Besides, Sevilla and Ben Yedder can afford to poke a little fun at Liverpool after securing a 2-2 draw at Anfield in September and overcoming them in the 2016 Europa League final.

Liverpool will have to hope it's fourth time lucky in seasons to come.

How far do you think Liverpool will make it in the Champions League this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

