Real Madrid recorded a confidence-boosting 6-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday night.

It won't be enough to help them top Group H, as that honour has fallen to Tottenham thanks to a 2-1 win in Borussia Dortmund.

However, after a goalless Madrid derby at the weekend, the European champions could only send a message to their La Liga rivals that their goalscorers are back in business.

It fell to Luka Modric, who so rarely finds the back of the net but when he does it's usually spectacular, to open the scoring.

Karim Benzema then netted a brace, with one of his goals put on a plate for him by the strikingly unselfish Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the second half, it was the Portuguese's turn to the put Nicosia to the sword. First came a header, the second a finish from an awkward angle after some woeful defending by the Cypriots to ensure he remains the Champions League's top scorer this season.

For CR7, there's been a remarkable gulf between his form in the league and in European football. Spare a thought for Benzema, though, as his dip in form has been even more serious.

With just one La Liga goal and prior to last night, none in any other competition, the Frenchman has been having a miserable season.

Perhaps a summer of speculation that Zinedine Zidane had his eye on a younger striker who could build a dynasty for years to come has taken its toll.

Two goals, albeit against the group's minnows, should do Benzema's confidence the world of good and who knows, it might even be a sign that he's back to his best.

Lineker has a dig

His biggest critic, Gary Lineker, is unconvinced. The BT Sport pundit could only post a sarcastic tweet to crown the forward's 'return', having previously described him as 'overrated' for his performances against Spurs.

Zidane will hope he is indeed back, as he desperately needs his goalscorers to be at their best if Los Blancos are to catch Barcelona, whom they trail by 10 points.

It seems Lineker can't go a few weeks without insulting the Real star.

There's only one way he can silence his critics for good, and that's to keep banging the goals in.

Is Lineker right about Benzema? Have your say in the comments.

