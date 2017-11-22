Tottenham came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, wrapping up top spot in their group ahead of Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who were eliminated in humiliating circumstances in the group stage last season, have been nothing short of magnificent in Europe so far this season.

They've beaten Dortmund home and away - and secured a point at the Santiago Bernabeu before beating Real Madrid at Wembley two weeks later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Bundesliga side the lead on Tuesday night before excellent second-half goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min completed an impressive comeback.

“It’s fantastic for us, a fantastic achievement,” Pochettino said. “To be top of the table, and to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League is new for us.”

“The season before, we were watching the draw and we thought, ‘Oh Monaco, Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow’, and we thought we had a chance for the next stage,” Pochettino recalled with a smile.

“This draw we looked and thought, ‘OK we are going to compete’ and we said nothing. And look now, we are first, top of the table.”

Rose back from injury

Danny Rose recently returned from a long-term injury and was disappointed after being left out of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 by their north London rivals and the 27-year-old left-back was recalled to the starting XI for the tasty Champions League encounter.

"Rose was very good," Pochettino said after the win in Dortmund. "I'm very happy for him because today he showed what we expect of him.

"The decision of Saturday was very good because it helped him to develop and improve his fitness. It's a thing we're going to do with different players because we have a lot of games ahead and it's impossible to always play with the same starting 11."

Spurs fans in agreement on Twitter

Tottenham supporters on social media were collectively singing the praises of the English international, who has previously spoken of his desire to leave the club.

Welsh full-back Ben Davies has been superb in Rose's absence over the last 12 months but fans seemingly want him to return to a back-up role.

It seems rather harsh on the 24-year-old former Swansea man.

