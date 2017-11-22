There's still at least eight months to wait before Liverpool fans can feast their eyes on Naby Keita in that famous red jersey.

The Red Bull Leipzig midfielder played an integral role in his team's rise from Bundesliga 2 to the Champions League, narrowly missing out on the league title to Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Muncih.

It led to a hearty transfer struggle this summer with Liverpool eventually prevailing, to the tune of their record purchasing price and on the condition that Keita would remain in Germany for one more season.

In many ways, it allows Kopites to take a look at the 22-year-old in action and see exactly how he'll fit into the Liverpool midfield next season.

Impressions from the 2017-18 campaign so far, though, haven't exactly been promising. During October, Keita was sent off against Bayern Munich and it proved to be his third red card in just seven outings for club and country.

Furthermore, German journalists have been highlighting an apparent drop in form this season.

Die Welt writer Ronald Tenbusch concluded last week: "So far this season everyone here feels that Naby has performed on a slightly lower level.

"Most likely it is because expectations have become bigger after his outstanding breakthrough season. But people have also had the feeling, especially in the early weeks of the season, that his upcoming move to Liverpool has influenced his performances."

Against AS Monaco on Tuesday night, however, that certainly wasn't the case.

In fact, it was the kind of performance to get Liverpool fans excited about Keita all over again and a much needed boost of good news after the collapse at Sevilla.

Keita starred in a phenomenal 4-1 victory away from home, collecting the Man of the Match award and given an 8.65 match rating by Whoscored.com with four tackles, three interceptions and three clearances.

Moreover, he just happened to score a rather classy goal with a simply sensational turn and calculated finish past Danijel Subasic - take a look:

So it's pretty clear that - for all the criticism - Keita is quite the midfielder and here's what Liverpool fans who caught a glimpse of him in action thought:

Even when the 22-year-old experiences dips in form, he always has a storming performance in his locker - just ask Monaco.

If Klopp can iron out his disciplinary issues and cut out the inconsistency, then he could have the man to propel Liverpool to the Premier League title. Watch this space.

Do you think Naby Keita is the man for Liverpool? Have your say in the comments section below.

