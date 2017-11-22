Football

Mohamed Salah .

Frank Lampard reveals what stopped Mo Salah being a success at Chelsea

The impact Mohamed Salah has had since returning to English football has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The Egyptian is currently the Premier League's top scorer, having found the back of the net nine times already.

In all competitions, he's hit 14 in 18 starts, a record which has seen him eclipse a Robbie Fowler record at Liverpool.

Nobody would have expected that kind of return, though Chelsea fans might have feared their former winger would leave them looking silly.

The Blues let the 25-year-old go in 2016, but he spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan in Serie A, first with Fiorentina and then with Roma.

Frank Lampard spent just five months with him at Stamford Bridge, but he has been able to offer an insight as to why things didn't work out for Salah.

Speaking on BT Sport, pet the Mirror, the legendary midfielder couldn't speak highly enough of his old team-mate and explained what's changed about his character since his Chelsea days.

"Salah is absolutely on his game. He's superb," Lampard said.

"Liverpool as a team, when all their forward players are buzzing they can hurt anybody."

What went wrong for Salah? 

"Chelsea signed him off the back of good performances for Basel, as Chelsea do.

"They went in for him and took him, and it was maybe a little early. He's quite timid in his character, which I quite like, but now we're seeing the man."

There certainly hasn't been anything timid about his performances this season and Chelsea won't thank Jose Mourinho for not giving him an opportunity - at least he's in good company with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Since moving to Merseyside, Salah has looked a lot bolder than he was ever was in a blue shirt. In fact, while he's not a conventional forward, he's still been leading from the front for Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand was equally enthused when discussing his goalscoring prowess, nailing what makes him so difficult to mark for defenders.

"He doesn't score the same goals all the time, he's running inside the full-backs, behind centre-halves," he added.

"It's hard to pick these players up because they're full of confidence."

Is Salah the signing of the season? Have your say in the comments. 

