Sevilla's players must have gone into half-time against Liverpool on Tuesday night not knowing what had hit them.

Roberto Firmino's brace and Sadio Mane's goal gave the away side a 3-0 lead within 30 minutes to stun fans at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

By no means did Liverpool dominate proceedings in the first half, but they had more chances and found the target with seven of their eight attempts.

Sevilla, meanwhile, enjoyed 67% possession but managed just one shot on goal. A Liverpool win looked certain.

But something changed during the interval and within 15 minutes of the second period, Sevilla had made it 3-2 thanks to goals from Wissam Ben Yedder.

It was one-way traffic from there on out and in the 93rd minute, the ball fell kindly to Guido Pizarro from a corner to beat Simon Mignolet and equalise.

Cue hysteria among the Sevilla players and fans, who had just witnessed the most unlikely of comebacks.

It was reminiscent of Liverpool's heroics against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, which Ben Yedder cheekily highlighted in his post-match tweet.

Sevilla deserve huge credit for the way they fought back from 3-0 down, but there could be a heartbreaking reason why the players were so fired up in the second half.

Reports in Spain claim Sevilla's manager, Eduardo Berizzo, told his players at half-time that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which Guillem Balague confirmed on Twitter.

Balague wrote: "Eduardo Berizzo, Sevilla manager, has got prostate cancer. His real big game starts now. Sevilla will confirm soon in a public note."

Telling Sevilla's players that he has prostate cancer turned out to be a stroke of genius from Berizzo. They did themselves proud in the second half and they did it for their manager.

Berizzo is expected to make a full recovery, which is even better news.

Speaking after the game, the Sevilla manager said they were rewarded against Liverpool for staying "faithful to attacking play".

"When you are faithful to attacking play, football ends up paying you back," he said. "Football shows you should always keep believing and that is what happened today."

