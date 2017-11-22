It's surely only a matter of time before we see Tyson Fury back in the ring.

Despite the former heavyweight champion's continued absence, it's looking increasingly likely he'll be back in 2018.

The 29-year-old will be looking to continue his perfect record of 25-0 when he finally makes his long-awaited comeback after two and a half years.

There are quite a few obstacles in his way - the fact that he still doesn't have a license being the biggest problem.

Then there's the question of who he's going to face, but he should have no shortage of offers once he's cleared to box again.

The Gypsy King has been calling out the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price, and Tony Bellew - he'd even like to face the latter on December 17 after David Haye pulled out of the rematch at The 02.

Anthony Joshua is the fight the fans would love to see, though the current champ already has likely bouts with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder on the cards.

Fury has dropped a big hint as to his next opponent, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cracker:

A fight against a top three fighter suggests either AJ, Wilder, or Parker is what he's eyeing up.

And there aren't many boxing fans who would argue that on his day, he wouldn't have the beating of any of them.

A big 2018 for Fury

Before that happens, he needs to start shedding some of the 23 stone he's built up during his exile.

Videos of him training in the gym suggest he's moving nicely regardless.

Fury recently claimed that a bout with AJ would go down in history like Muhammed Ali vs George Foreman - perhaps that's stretching it a bit given the modern standard of heavyweight boxing, but it'd still be a huge money-maker.

Every boxing fan must be hoping it's not long until he can officially announce his return.

Who would you like to see Fury fight? Have your say in the comments.

