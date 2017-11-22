Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant sees playing against Thunder as 'just a regular game'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been well over a year since Kevin Durant announced his intentions to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in favour of a move to the Golden State Warriors, but there is still a selection of Thunder which still holds animosity towards him.

The small forward has played in Oklahoma City only once since he made his controversial decision last season, and on that occasion, he didn't exactly receive a loving return. Fans greeted him with a chorus of boos as well as cupcake signs.

After the game, Durant admitted that playing against the Thunder was "never going to be a regular game" for him because of his history with the team. However, one year on, he appears to have had a change of tune.

The 2017 NBA Champion has been listed as questionable for the Warriors' game against the Thunder tonight in Oklahoma City, but now he feels playing against his former team is just another game to him.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, he told reporters after Tuesday's practice, which he participated in fully: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd.

"I learned how to tune out the bulls--- and just play. ... I know if I don't focus and lock in, I won't play to the best of my abilities. Try to block out all the nonsense and all the BS, and just go out there and play."

So even if the Thunder fans at the Chesapeake Energy Arena later on today decide to chant 'cupcake' at the 2014 NBA MVP, he says it's not going to bother him. We'll have to wait and see if that is correct, but history says he should still perform well.

Last season, Durant averaged 37.7 points per game in three wins for the Warriors against the Thunder, including 34 in his only game in OKC last season, so even if the fans tonight do decide to chant 'cupcake' at him once more, it shouldn't affect his performance.

The biggest issue, in fact, is whether or not Durant will actually be playing, as he has been listed as questionable for the game due to problems with his ankle. Reports have stated he will likely play after missing Sunday's win in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Topics:
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again