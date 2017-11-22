Football

When Roberto Firmino scored in the 30th minute to make it 3-0 against Sevilla on Tuesday night, Liverpool's players must have assumed victory was inevitable.

Firmino encapsulated that confidence when he controlled Sadio Mane's parried shot and produced a no-look finish into an empty net.

It was an act of pure cheek from the Brazilian, but 3-0 after half an hour suggested he had every right to be cocky.

How it backfired on him and his teammates. Sevilla came out at half-time fired up and within 15 minutes they had made it 3-2 thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder's brace.

Liverpool were on the ropes, so Jurgen Klopp replaced Alberto Moreno and Philippe Coutinho with James Milner and Emre Can to shore up his defence.

The Reds needed to hold on to progress into the Champions League last 16 but in the third minute of stoppage time, Guido Pizarro poked past Simon Mignolet to make it 3-3.

Defensive errors once again cost Klopp's side, yet Jordan Henderson said in his post-match interview that poor refereeing decisions were largely to blame.

"I am not sure [how the collapse happened]," Henderson said on BT Sport. "The first half was very good, disciplined, scored good goals.

"The second half was very bad, we did not start well at all. We gave a corner away and struggled from then on.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

"We stopped playing football and did not get the ball to the front three to cause them problems. It does not feel good.

"We did not keep the ball and I did think the free-kick and penalty decisions were soft to let them back in the game. We need to be better."

Henderson can blame the referee all he wants, but the simple fact of the matter is that Liverpool's defence still isn't up to scratch defensively.

A tweet is now going viral reinforcing that notion. No matter how many goals they score, Liverpool's defence are always prone to messing things up.

Alongside a picture of Firmino's no-look finish, the tweet says: "When you got an open goal but your teams defence is so bad you gotta make sure you're not conceding at the same time."

Embarrassingly, the tweet completely sums up Liverpool at the moment. The forward players are doing their jobs but are continuously being let down by the defenders.

Something tells me Liverpool's back four will look completely different for their final Champions League group game against Spartak Moscow.

