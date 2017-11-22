Steph Curry will now have to undergo a brutal punishment after he lost a bet with his Golden State Warriors teammate JaVale McGee over which one of their college teams would come out on top in their game.

Curry's Davidson Wildcats played against McGee's Nevada Wolf Pack in NCAA men's basketball at the Lawlor Events Center in Nevada last night, and prior to the game taking place, the two Warriors teammates decided to have a friendly, but hilarious bet on the game.

No money was involved. Instead, if Davidson won, the center would have to be the point guard's golf caddy for one round of golf. If Nevada won, however, Curry would have to wear a fanny pack to at least three of Golden State's games.

At the Lawlor Events Center last night, the Wolf Pack extended their undefeated winning streak on the season to five games, winning 81-68 over the Wildcats. This was Davidson's first loss on the season as well.

So, keep your eyes peeled for Curry when he arrives at the Chesapeake Energy Arena later on today for the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he could be sporting some new attire in the form of a fanny pack.

McGee certainly didn't want the point guard to forget the bet which they made, as he sent this tweet to his teammate after the NCAA game finished. The center has probably already gone and bought the fanny pack to make sure he wears it.

Fingers crossed this becomes a tradition amongst the Golden State players, as these kind of stories are always fun to read and it will be interesting to see what limit the players hit in terms of wagers against one another.

Speaking of the 13-4 Warriors, they have a tough game tonight against the 7-9 Thunder. A win here could see them leapfrog the 13-4 Houston Rockets to the top of the Western Conference, depending on their result against the 10-7 Denver Nuggets.