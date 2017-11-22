Liverpool just cannot defend well on a consistent basis, can they?

Prior to their game with Sevilla last night, Jurgen Klopp's side were on a pretty decent run at the back, conceding only once in their previous three Premier League games.

They also kept two two consecutive Champions League clean sheets in a row against Maribor but against the La Liga outfit, it all went wrong once again.

The Reds went in at half-time 3-0 up courtesy of a Roberto Firmino brace and a Sadio Mane strike but come the final whistle, they had been pegged back to 3-3.

Wissam Ben Yedder got two quick fire goals and Guido Pizarro snatched a late equaliser to plunge Klopp's defence back into 'crisis mode'.

The likes of Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno have come under a lot of criticism.

MORENO'S SEVILLA RETURN A DISASTER

Liverpool's left-back has enjoyed a promising start to the season but against his old club, he displayed the dreadful form that made him virtually a pariah.

He gave away both fouls that led to the first two goals, with Klopp hauling him off for James Milner shortly after.

Moreno's post-match interview was pretty ironic and Reds legend Didi Hamann posted two brilliant tweets in response, summing up the thoughts of the fans.

HAMANN'S TWEETS

Well said Didi and Liverpool fans were in total agreement with the German.

FANS REPLY

Moreno's interview after the game really didn't help matters, trying to shift the blame away from himself.

MORENO'S QUOTES

He said: "We threw away three points.

"We were already through to the next round, but it was not to be. We knew that even with a 3-0 advantage it was going to be complicated, and that was the case.

"We had spoken at half-time about how with a 3-0 lead we still had to be careful. More than that [Sevilla playing well], it was a case of how awful we were and how many mistakes we made at the back.

"They didn't stop attacking in the second half -- but we came out half asleep."

The Chelsea game on Saturday suddenly looks a lot more ominous now.

