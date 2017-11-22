Having beaten Feyenoord 4-0 away from home earlier in the season, Manchester City were fully expected to rack up a few goals in the home fixture.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t have it all their own way against their Dutch opponents.

City had already qualified for the last-16 after winning their first four matches but still fielded a strong XI with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero all starting.

And they had to wait until the 88th-minute to open the scoring when Sterling played a lovely one-two with Ilkay Gundogan before finishing brilliantly.

While the match will be pretty forgettable for the 43,500 City fans inside the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, the match will always be remembered by one man.

That’s because 17-year-old wonderkid Phil Foden made his senior debut, coming off the bench to replace Yaya Toure - who is incidentally twice his age.

It was always a matter of time before Foden made his debut. The midfielder is very highly-rated and won the best player of the tournament during England’s recent Under-17 World Cup victory.

But how would he cope being thrust into a Champions League tie with 15 minutes remaining with the scores still at 0-0?

Very well indeed, actually.

An individual highlights video has emerged and it’s incredible to see just how comfortable the youngster was on the ball.

It really is great to watch.

Watch: Foden's individual highlights

Take a look - remember, this is a 17-year-old making his debut in a Champions League match. Remarkable.

Man City fans react

And football fans couldn’t quite believe just how good he looked on his senior debut. Check out the reaction:

Guardiola on Foden

And Guardiola had a few words for Foden after the match.

He insisted that City will do everything they can to nurture his incredible potential but emphasised that he needs to continue to work hard.

"Phil knows that the club is there to support him but it depends on him," said City boss Guardiola.

"He has to come and work every day and he knows we trust a lot with him and we are going to try."

It was certainly an exciting cameo from Foden.

Making your debut in the Champions League at the age of 17 and looking extremely competent at the same time.

It could be the start of something very special.

