Hot on the heels of Survivor Series, the WWE made several big splashes on this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, all of which came in the women's divisions.

First of all, British superstar Paige made her long-awaited comeback after 15 months on the shelf with a neck injury.

The two-time women's champion (then Divas title) has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in her absence, but from an in-ring standpoint, the fans' reaction to her return showed she has been sorely missed.

The Houston crowd gave Paige a thunderous ovation, but the Anti-Diva was only just getting started, saying: "I haven't come alone."

With Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in the ring, NXT's Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville proceeded to jump them from behind before Paige got in on the action. They then attacked Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss, backstage.

On SmackDown one night later, three more NXT exports made their debuts as Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan attacked Naomi backstage before dropping Becky Lynch as the Irish Lasskicker attempted to make the save.

The NXT trio would go on to dismantle both Natalya and Charlotte in the main event, ruining their SD Live women's championship match.

So, two three-woman factions have debuted on two shows in the same week. Plenty of fans saw the irony in WWE's creative process, but it seems that's been taken a step further when you look at the six woman and the way they were positioned.

Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that Paige and Riot stood at the centre of the three, both sporting an Emo-esque look.

Morgan and Rose - both blonde - stood on the right-hand side while Logan and Deville - both brunettes - stood on the left.

Is this Vince McMahon being incredibly meticulous or pure coincidence? It wouldn't be too outlandish to believe it's the former.

One would have thought the WWE wouldn't have two near identical storylines taking place on their two top shows and, more than that, starting the same week.

Neither trio has made their intentions clear as of yet, but the WWE has planted the seeds for an interesting story.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms