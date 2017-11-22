Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will have a tough Western Conference game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

It will also be the second time which Kevin Durant has visited Oklahoma City to play against the Thunder as a member of the Warriors, over a year on since he announced his intentions to leave Oklahoma City in favour of a move to Golden State.

Since his controversial decision last summer, Durant has only played once in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. A lot of fans on that night held a lot of animosity towards the small forward, as they greeted him with a chorus of boos as well as cupcake signs.

Despite the breakdown in the relationship between Thunder fans and Durant over the past year, many NBA fans believe one day it can all be mended, and the former MVP might be able to return to the team he once called home, and possibly retire with them.

There are a number of Thunder fans that still love Durant despite the way which he departed the team, as you can see in the video further down by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater as they're lining up to see and have their picture with the Warriors star as he and his teammates arrive in Oklahoma City.

One fan even asked Durant if he was going to retire with the Thunder, to which he replied: "Man, I don't even know what am I doing tomorrow."

Retirement is still years away for Durant, but these days in the NBA, you just never know what's going to happen next. Last summer, it was Durant moving away from OKC. This summer, it was former Cleveland Cavalier and now Boston Celtic Kyrie Irving handing in a trade request.

Durant retiring with the Thunder, as ludicrous as it may sound to some people, could still very much happen. Time is the healer of all wounds, so never say never!

In the meantime though, Durant has to play for the Warriors against his former team, who he has a good record against. Last season, he averaged 37.7 points per game in three wins for the Warriors against the Thunder, including 34 in his only game in OKC.