Cuban boxer Luiz Ortiz has hit back at Tony Bellew after the Liverpudlian re-asserted his belief that boxers who have been caught cheating should be banned for life from the sport.

Ortiz, who managed to escape a ban after an adverse finding was found in his samples during a World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program, did not waste time in retorting to Bellew’s comment as his management team responded to a WBN's social media posting on Tuesday.

It’s safe to say ‘King Kong’ and his team are not happy.

"Tony Bellew is a bum and a low life! All that is an excuse because he knows he's a little man and Luis Ortiz on his worst day would crush him.” The Cuban's team posted on Twitter.

"The only ones that believe he's a good heavyweight are his close family and maybe not even them.

"Another little mad man that probably got cheated on and still gets cheated on because only a hateful heart speaks like you and that's been proven."

Ouch.

In other Bellew related news, the proud Evertonian is without a fight after David Haye pulled out of the December 17th contest earlier in the month.

And with Bellew’s stance on drug cheats abundantly clear it’s safe to say that Ortiz will not be among the contenders to take on the 34-year-old.

A prime contender would have been Londoner Dillian Whyte – but Bellew shut down any prospect of that happening anytime soon – something that Whyte did not take particularly well and it showed in a barrage of tweets by the Brixton based fighter.

“I apologise to all the people that the fake heavyweight @TonyBellew has let down by not having the balls to fight me & save the December show @SkySportsBoxing the mans a coward.

“Let’s not let the boxing fans down @EddieHearn I will fight Bellew @TonyBellew in December and beat him up even without a proper training camp @SkySportsBoxing”

It’s starting to look like it’s going to be one of those weeks for Bellew.

