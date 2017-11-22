With Survivor Series in the books, Monday Night Raw reigned supreme over SmackDown Live after winning the event 4-3.

One of the highlights of the show saw Universal champion Brock Lesnar take on WWE champion AJ Styles in a dream match that many WWE fans never thought they would see.

Although Lesnar has steamrolled through the competition since becoming Universal champion after beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, Style gave the Beast Incarnate a tough test in Houston.

Although Lesnar ultimately came out on top with an F5, Styles hit the Raw champion with two phenomenal forearms and the 450 splash.

So, what's next for Lesnar? Who will be his next challenger?

The former UFC heavyweight champion isn't likely to appear again in 2017 and his next appearance will probably be the Royal Rumble.

The WWE have had a tough time finding opponents for Lesnar; who is credible enough to challenge him for the belt? Braun Strowman tried and failed, but other than Roman Reigns, who has the size and power to compete?

The WWE are saving Reigns for a WrestleMania showdown with Lesnar (spoiler, he'll probably win the Royal Rumble) so they need an opponent to proverbially kill time until then.

One man that is unlikely to be is Finn Balor. According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon doesn't believe the Demon is 'over' enough to draw in a matchup with Lesnar.

The fact that the entire arena joins in with Balor's entrance, he's one of the best in-ring performers in the company and one of the top babyfaces would suggest Vince is wrong. However, his size could be the true root of the issue.

At this time, the WWE do not have an opponent in place for Lesnar at the Rumble and are said to be 'scrambling' for an opponent, according to Wrestlinginc.com.

That same report also notes that McMahon does not want anyone to kick out of the F5 until 'Mania, likely because he wants Reigns to be the man to do so.

Lesnar's contract is said to be finishing up in 2018 and his bout with Reigns could well be a passing of the torch moment - whether the fans like it or not.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms