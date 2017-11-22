Football

Klopp.

A 'Super Computer' has predicted the final Premier League table

We’re 12 matches into the Premier League season and things are starting to heat up. However, as we enter December, things are about to be stepped up a notch or two.

The hectic festive period is a real ‘make-or-break’ time for clubs with them playing several matches in a short space of time. Who will have the squad capable of coping with demands of three matches a week?

While the English top-flight is probably the most unpredictable league in European football - just look at Crystal Palace’s victory over Chelsea and Huddersfield’s win against Manchester United - a 'Super Computer' has attempted to make a big prediction.

However, while the average football fan might not be able to guess what is going to happen, the ‘Super Computer’ has a better chance.

talkSPORT have fed data into their machine and it’s churned out the final Premier League table - and it makes for very interesting reading.

While it’s looking increasingly likely that Manchester City will stroll to glory, the race for the top-four, as always, is very exciting.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-ARSENAL

United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are all vying for the remaining three spots if City do win the league.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, the likes of Crystal Palace, Swansea, West Ham and West Brom will all need to significantly improve if they don’t want to be embroiled in a relegation fight come the end of the season.

Super Computer's predicted table

So, what has the computer predicted?

Here is the final table:

20 - West Brom
19 - Crystal Palace
18 - West Ham
17 - Swansea
16 - Brighton

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-STOKE

15 - Huddersfield
14 - Bournemouth
13 - Stoke City
12 - Newcastle
11 - Watford

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-WEST HAM

10 - Southampton
9 - Everton
8 - Leicester City
7 - Burnley
6 - Arsenal
5 - Liverpool

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

4 - Tottenham
3 - Chelsea
2 - Manchester United
1 - Manchester City

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-MAN CITY

So, it’s been predicted that it will be Tottenham, Chelsea and United joining City in the Champions League qualification places - with Arsenal and Liverpool missing out.

As for the relegation battle, managerless West Brom are set to finish bottom, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace come in at 18th with David Moyes unable to keep West Ham up.

Will the ‘Super Computer’ be accurate? Time will tell…

