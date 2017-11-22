Manchester City maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord.

Raheem Sterling's 88th-minute winner was enough to earn the Citizens victory number five in as many games in Group F.

It means they will finish top of their group and give themselves the best possible chance of a 'favourable' draw in the last 16.

As it stands, City's potential opponents are: FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla FC, Porto and Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side could face some European heavyweights in the round of 16 but they're in ominous form at the moment and won't fear anyone.

Having not lost all season and scored a ridiculous amount of goals, it's everyone else who should be scared of playing City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and David Silva are all in magical form at the moment and if they keep on delivering, City have a real chance of going all the way.

It's De Bruyne who has been most important for Guardiola this season and his name was once again on fans' lips against Feyenoord - but not for what you would expect.

Since the game, everyone has been talking about what happened to De Bruyne on the hour mark, when he received a yellow card and was substituted four minutes later.

In the 60th minute, the Belgian was shown yellow for a rash challenge just outside of City's box; in the 64th minute, Guardiola replaced him with Gabriel Jesus.

So what's suspicious about that?

Well, as fans have pointed out, De Bruyne was carrying a yellow card heading into the game and receiving another one meant he would only be suspended for City's pointless final group game.

And that's exactly what happened. Fans believe De Bruyne intentionally got booked so he misses the Shakhtar Donetsk game and goes into the last 16 with a clean slate.

It's a clever idea if true and Guardiola bringing him off four minutes later suggests that may well be the case. Here's what football fans were saying.

One fan even predicted it would happen before the game.

De Bruyne has been accused by some of match fixing and they may have a point, but neither he nor Guardiola will care.

Getting a suspension for the last 16 would have been a disaster for the 26-year-old, so he did what was necessary to ensure that doesn't happen.

