For the first time in quite a while, Manchester City failed to destroy a team in 90 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side faced one of their toughest tests of the season against Feyenoord at the Etihad on Tuesday evening, with the Premier League leaders only winning 1-0.

In the reverse fixture against the Dutch side, they cruised to a 4-0 win, with John Stones scoring an unlikely brace in Rotterdam.

This time, the Eredevise champions had their chances and could have easily snatched three points at one stage.

But, Guardiola's star-studded squad eventually produced a true moment of magic to claim their fifth consecutive Champions League win and cementing their place at the top of the group.

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan produced a sumptuous one-two, putting the former in on goal and the Englishman finished expertly.

STERLING THE MAN IN FORM

The former Liverpool man now has 11 goals in as many appearances this season, stating his claim as one of the finest wide players in world football.

His recent form has been exemplary and even last season he was showing signs of finally developing as a player after a difficult debut campaign with City.

A lot of that is down to Guardiola's masterful leadership and a video has surfaced on Twitter highlighting just what an impact the Spanish tactician has upon his players.

VIDEO: GUARDIOLA THE MASTERMIND

The start of the footage see's Sterling and Guardiola locked in conversation in training, with the boss trying to explain a passage of play to him.

Then, the video perfectly analyses his superb goal against Feyenoord and highlights that it is literally the mirror image of what Guardiola had told him.

It's amazing to watch a young, talented player be moulded by such a genius coach and then see it put into practice in a competitive game.

Who wouldn't love to watch a City training session in the flesh now?

CITY SECOND FAVOURITES FOR THE CL

Right now, Guardiola's side - who have qualified top of the group for the last-16 - are second favourites for the trophy, behind PSG.

One thing is certain, they are one of the teams to avoid for the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms