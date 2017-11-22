Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kobe Bryant

Lakers could wear Black Mamba themed jersey during Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement game

When the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors next month on December 18, it will be more than just another NBA game in the Western Conference.

This is because, at halftime in this game, the Lakers will retire the number 8 and number 24 jerseys of Kobe Bryant in recognition and in celebration of his prestigious 20-year career with the franchise from 1996 to 2016.

During his time with the Lakers, Bryant won one MVP award, two Finals MVP awards, five NBA Championships, and was an 18-time NBA All-Star. He averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Not only will the Lakers honour Kobe by retiring both his number 8 and number 24 jersey, but if rumors are true, the team will also wear a special jersey for their game against the Warriors on the night.

According to Conrad Burry of Sportslogos.net (who has been generally reliable and has accurately predicted several jerseys before any information was released), the Lakers could wear a Black Mamba styled jersey on the day of Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement.

p1bvhtidm5rq12t8bkt15afm959.jpg

Conrad said the jersey features a snakeskin pattern and an 8 and 24 somewhere on the shorts, which makes you think they'll wear them in their game against the Warriors on the same day as Kobe's jersey retirement, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It would be pretty cool to see the Lakers don this jersey on Kobe's special day, and they're sure to be a hot seller amongst fans as they look awesome.

Lakers fans will be hoping that by the time this game comes around, the team would have turned around their poor record on the season so far, as they're currently sitting on an 8-10 record after 18 games played.

They have already begun this process last night against the Chicago Bulls, as they produced an epic comeback to win 103-94 after being 56-42 down at halftime, and they'll look to continue this when they play against the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Topics:
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA
Magic Johnson
Kobe Bryant
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference

