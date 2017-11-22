So, Liverpool's promising run of victories without showing defensive incompetence has come a brutal end.

The Reds have won their last three Premier League fixtures, conceding just once and kept consecutive clean sheets against Maribor but in Seville, Jurgen Klopp's side failed to show any signs of defensive stability.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had put them into a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half but after the break, the whole team seemed to shut down.

They were eventually pegged back to 3-3, with Alberto Moreno receiving a lot of criticism for his performance, giving away a needless penalty for the second goal.

But, the man who was easily the worst player on the pitch was the club captain, Jordan Henderson.

HENDERSON'S LAUGHABLE STATS

Amazingly, the England international finished the game with a ludicrous 55% passing accuracy, something almost unheard of for a man tasked with dictating the game from the middle.

He also committed five fouls while not making a single tackle or interception. As for creating chances well, the less said the better.

And, one eagle-eyed Reds fans has pointed out perhaps the worst part of his performance; his role in Sevilla's equaliser.

VIDEO: HENDERSON AT HIS WORST

Awful, absolutely awful from a man who's meant to have a calm head in situations like that.

A competent midfielder would have kept the ball on the deck and played the easy pass in order to keep possession.

But no, Sevilla were handed the ball and forged one final chance, which Guido Pizarro took.

Now, Henderson is far from the only one to blame for the result but this kind of naivety is exactly what Klopp must remove from his team if they are to have any success this season.

WILL HENDERSON KEEP HIS PLACE?

For a while now, Liverpool fans have been frustrated with Henderson's inclusion as his performances seem to be consistently average.

Adam Lallana, Gigi Wijnaldum and Emre Can perhaps represent a midfield trio that would be better served in the bigger games.

Or, Philippe Coutinho could be brought a bit further back. Maybe even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is an option.

