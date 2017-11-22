According to Eddie Hearn, a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker has seemingly taken a huge step forward.

Parker and his promoter David Higgins hosted a rather bizarre press conference on Wednesday to yet again call out AJ.

"AJ and I want to unify and they (the promoters) should make it happen," the New Zealander said.

"I'm happy my team is taking care of that. I'm staying in shape in case it happens."

Parker and Higgins also offered to pay fans for any more footage of Joshua being floored after presenting the assembled media a video of the Brit being rocked in previous fights.

Despite the strange and potentially ill-advised press conference, it has provoked a response from Eddie Hearn, who admitted negotiations regarding the clash are progressing nicely.

Of course, he couldn't help but comment on the embarrassing nature of his fellow promoter's tactics in order to speed up proceedings, though.

"You've got to love this David Higgins - he is absolutely off his swede” Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We are getting closer on a deal, but holding a press conference in a broom cupboard with a promotional video that looks like it's been done by my eight-year-old daughter is not the one, in terms of justifying your commercial value.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping a deal can be reached."

Higgins hasn't wasted any time to hit back at Hearn’s claims and suggested Hearn worries more about Joshua’s chin, rather than the press conference video.

"If you actually watched the press conference, what we said was correct, serious, and pure fact," Higgins responded.

"What Eddie should be worried about it is Joshua's chin, not our press conference. It's pathetic.

"Parker is unbeaten, he's a world champion, and he deserves 35 per cent. They will pay us 35 per cent and not one per cent less, or we'll take another fight, and we might lose, and they might fight [WBC champion Deontay] Wilder. So be the case.

"But I tell you this, Joseph Parker, his family, the trainer and me, we are united and we are adamant that's the deal. Let's make the fight."

This fight needs to happen doesn’t it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms