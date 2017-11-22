Official online NBA destination in the UK

Lonzo Ball.

LaVar Ball criticizes the Lakers and coach Luke Walton for babying Lonzo

When you put a microphone in front of LaVar Ball, he's going to say something ridiculous and controversial - that's just the way he is.

Even his own son isn't immune from his ranting and raving, as we found out after a recent victory over the Phoenix Suns.

As the Lakers continue to play mediocre basketball (a step up from being terrible last year), LaVar Ball still doesn't think the team is using his son Lonzo - the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - correctly.

That's because LaVar thinks the Lakers, and coach Luke Walton, are babying his son and said he thinks they need to be tougher with the rookie point guard (via Bleacher Report):

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him," LaVar Ball said. "I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

Ball added that he doesn't have a problem with Walton, but did go on to say the Lakers are losing more games than he'd like to see, which is the real problem.

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The bottom line is that LaVar thinks Lonzo and the Lakers should be winning more games right now and that the team would be better off to be tougher on its young players:

"What I mean by babying [Lonzo], 'He'll figure it out,'" Ball said. "It ain't about that. 'Be patient with him?' Ain't no patience if you're winning."

"They're letting it go too easy, saying they're a young team. Forget about that! Put the [onus] on them. Say, 'You guys need to win. You've got enough talent. Win some games.'"

Of course this thought is absolutely ludicrous. If basketball coaching were as simple as saying "you guys need to win," then any coach who didn't go 82-0 in a season should be fired.

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

However, LaVar is going to speak his mind and say nonsensical things to continue to shine the spotlight on himself and generate headlines. Even when it comes at the expense of his own son, LaVar can't stay out of his own way.

The Lakers would probably like nothing more than for LaVar to leave Lonzo to them and stay out of the way, but based on the way the past couple of years have gone, it's safe to say that won't happen anytime soon.

For now, the Lakers are an improved 8-10 and would be in the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference if the season ended today. The young team is making some progress, albeit not at the rate LaVar would like to see.

