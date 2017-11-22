Football

Harry Kane reacts after a Wigan player left match after scoring twice to see his son born

Scoring a hat-trick is something all attacking players dream of doing before every match.

Scoring three goals in the same match is not only likely to see your side win the match, but it means they will leave the stadium holding onto the match ball. It’s the ultimate goal - excuse the pun.

Often, you’ll see players that have already notched two goals shoot from everywhere as they desperately try to score their third. Alternatively, you’ll sometimes see managers bring off players on a hat-trick to keep them hungry - although that doesn’t always go down well.

And on Tuesday, Ryan Colclough was denied the chance to score a hat-trick for Wigan in bizaree circumstances.

The 22-year-old scored his second of the game in the 58th-minute to put Wigan 3-0 up against Doncaster but was brought off almost immediately.

The home fans were probably left scratching their heads.

But after the match, they soon realised that the player had been taken off for the most perfect reason.

Images were soon going viral on Twitter of Colclough still wearing his full Wigan kit holding his newly-born son in a hospital ward. It later emerged that he had sprinted down the tunnel after being subbed to drive immediately to the hospital to see his son being born.

Absolutely brilliant.

Some footballers wouldn’t have even played if there was a chance that they were about to become a Father.

However, there’s some players that would have stayed on to complete his hat-trick and potentially missed the birth of their son.

One of the players taking the latter option is Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane is on course to become the record Premier League goalscorer and his tweet about Colclough’s decision shows his elite mentality.

While he was probably joking, his reaction was rather brilliant.

After seeing the story, Kane tweeted his partner saying: “Who’s staying on to get the hat-trick? #me”

To be fair, the England international simply loves a hat-trick and would probably be tempted to score his third before making his way to the hospital. Kane has already scored six Premier League trebles during his short career at White Hart Lane but is still five behind Alan Shearer’s record of 11.

And if he’s giving up opportunities to score a hat-trick by leaving the pitch early to head to the hospital, he’s never going to do that!

