On Monday Night Raw this week, Roman Reigns became the ninth Grand Slam Champion in its current format in WWE history (and seventeenth overall) when he defeated The Miz in the main event of the show to become the Intercontinental Champion.

This is the first time The Big Dog has held the Intercontinental title in his WWE career, and he becomes the second Shield member to become a Grand Slam Champion after Dean Ambrose completed the feat when he won the Raw Tag Team titles alongside Seth Rollins at SummerSlam earlier this year.

Despite interference during the main event by Cesaro and Sheamus, Reigns still managed to defeat The Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship, and now he wants to get his title reign off to a strong start.

Reigns was interviewed following his Intercontinental Championship on Raw where he said he didn't realize he was a Grand Slam Champion until Ambrose told him, and he also thanked his family and friends for supporting him through his journey.

Near the end of the interview, as you can see in the video below, The Big Dog teased bringing in an Open Challenge for the Intercontinental title, similar to what John Cena did during his time as United States Champion in 2015.

This could provide a lot of mid carders on Raw with an opportunity in the spotlight, just like it did with Cena's Open Challenge, as he wrestled against the likes of Ambrose, Stardust, Bad News Barrett, Kane, Sami Zayn, Neville, Zack Ryder and Cesaro.

How long Reigns will be holding onto the Intercontinental Championship for remains to be seen, but hopefully, his Open Challenge will be just as entertaining to watch as Cena's was. There's plenty of superstars on the Raw roster for him to face, so he shouldn't have to worry about a lack of opponents.

This could provide Cena with the perfect opportunity to get his own back on Reigns as well after he was defeated by The Big Dog at No Mercy earlier this year.

Cena is yet to become a Grand Slam Champion surprisingly, as he has never won the Intercontinental title, so the stars could be aligned for a meeting between the two at some point in the near future. The Royal Rumble could be a good spot for this match to take place. We'll just have to wait and see.

