Boxing

-.

Joseph Parker's team release their strange video of Anthony Joshua getting dropped

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There has been so much talk about heavyweight boxing in the past few weeks that is difficult to keep up.

At the centre of all the trash talk is the most wanted fighter in the division, Anthony Joshua, with everyone looking to get a piece of the champion and also earn a serious amount of money.

The most likely fight in 2018 for the London-born fighter is American Deontay Wilder, with the Bronze Bomber already locked in negotiations with Eddie Hearn.

Then, there's Tyson Fury, who's comeback to the ring could see him take on Joshua in what would be the biggest fight in British history.

Finally, we have Joseph Parker, the WBO champion who narrowly defeated Hughie Fury in his last bout.

The New Zealander has apparently received an offer to fight Joshua and has called him out on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Parker had undertaken a strange press conference in which he mocked Joshua and stated his terms for the fight.

FULL VIDEO

Bit odd, right? The strangest thing about it all was that Parker's team released a video to those there of all the times Joshua has been dropped in his career, with words from the people that done it.

And now, that footage has surfaced and it's just as strange as it sounds to be honest.

VIDEO: JOSHUA BEING DROPPED

As trash talk goes, it doesn't come more petty and obscure than that. They even took the time to include a backing track.

PROGRESS MADE FOR PARKER V JOSHUA

"You've got to love this David Higgins - he is absolutely off his swede," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We are getting closer on a deal, but holding a press conference in a broom cupboard with a promotional video that looks like it's been done by my eight-year-old daughter is not the one, in terms of justifying your commercial value.

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping a deal can be reached."

This one looks on the cards. Let's just hope no more videos are released from Team Parker in the build up.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Tyson Fury
David Haye
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again