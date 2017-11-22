There has been so much talk about heavyweight boxing in the past few weeks that is difficult to keep up.

At the centre of all the trash talk is the most wanted fighter in the division, Anthony Joshua, with everyone looking to get a piece of the champion and also earn a serious amount of money.

The most likely fight in 2018 for the London-born fighter is American Deontay Wilder, with the Bronze Bomber already locked in negotiations with Eddie Hearn.

Then, there's Tyson Fury, who's comeback to the ring could see him take on Joshua in what would be the biggest fight in British history.

Finally, we have Joseph Parker, the WBO champion who narrowly defeated Hughie Fury in his last bout.

The New Zealander has apparently received an offer to fight Joshua and has called him out on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Parker had undertaken a strange press conference in which he mocked Joshua and stated his terms for the fight.

FULL VIDEO

Bit odd, right? The strangest thing about it all was that Parker's team released a video to those there of all the times Joshua has been dropped in his career, with words from the people that done it.

And now, that footage has surfaced and it's just as strange as it sounds to be honest.

VIDEO: JOSHUA BEING DROPPED

As trash talk goes, it doesn't come more petty and obscure than that. They even took the time to include a backing track.

PROGRESS MADE FOR PARKER V JOSHUA

"You've got to love this David Higgins - he is absolutely off his swede," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We are getting closer on a deal, but holding a press conference in a broom cupboard with a promotional video that looks like it's been done by my eight-year-old daughter is not the one, in terms of justifying your commercial value.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping a deal can be reached."

This one looks on the cards. Let's just hope no more videos are released from Team Parker in the build up.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms