Real Madrid returned to winning ways against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday night with a smashing 6-0 victory.

Los Blancos were always the favourites and they did the business to stay three points behind Tottenham in Group F.

One game remains in the group stages and it's now impossible for Real to finish top, even if they beat Borussia Dortmund on December 6 and APOEL somehow beat Spurs.

Tottenham have the superior head-to-head record to Real, meaning they are guaranteed to finish as top seed.

More importantly for Zinedine Zidane's side was the return to goalscoring form for Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who both bagged braces in Cyprus.

Benzema and Ronaldo have been struggling in front of goal lately and ending their respective droughts will provide a much-needed confidence boost as the last 16 looms.

Finishing second isn't exactly a disaster for Real, of course, but they could potentially draw some European heavyweights in the next round.

Zidane may look to field a weakened side when they host Dortmund at the Bernabeu next month as a result.

The Frenchman will definitely be without right-back Dani Carvajal, though, after he picked up a yellow card against APOEL to get suspended for the game.

However, the circumstances of Carvajal's booking has caused a major stir and now, according to AS, UEFA are investigating the Spaniard.

In the 90th minute, Carvajal took a full 18 seconds to take a throw-in when there were plenty of options available to him.

Carvajal was clearly time wasting and so he received a yellow card from the referee, raising suggestions that he got booked on purpose.

By getting another yellow card, Carvajal would miss the Dortmund game and head into the last 16 with a clean slate. Check out the incident below.

CARVAJAL GETS BOOKED 'ON PURPOSE'

Carvajal could receive a two-match ban if he's found guilty of intentionally getting a yellow card, as Article 15 of UEFA's disciplinary code explains:

"Suspension for two competitive matches or a specified period for clearly receiving a yellow or red card on purpose."

In Carvajal's case, he appeared to delay taking his throw-in so that the referee booked him and saved him from going into the last 16 with a yellow card to his name.

Kevin De Bruyne committed a similar act against Feyenoord on Tuesday night, but his rash tackle was far more innocuous.

