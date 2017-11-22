Liverpool were feeling especially Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Leading 3-0 at half-time in their Champions League clash with Sevilla and seemingly cruising through to the knockout stages top of their group, the Reds managed to end up drawing 3-3.

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo is said to have told his team he is suffering from cancer at half-time to spark the magical comeback, but it was an almighty collapse from Jurgen Klopp's men all the same.

Captain Jordan Henderson believes the players let themselves down and club legend Jamie Carragher had no problem pointing his finger at Liverpool's defence, specifically Alberto Moreno.

Defensive issues have been a recurring theme for the red half of Merseyside this season and they have shipped 17 goals in 12 Premier League games - more than Tottenham and Manchester United combined.

However, the attacking prowess of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohammad Salah and Roberto Firmino has glossed over those flaws for the majority of this campaign.

That wasn't to be the case in Seville during the 3-3 draw however. An embarrassing statistic has emerged involving all four of those players, in addition to Georginio Wijnaldum and Henderson.

For one man to outpass six of them - six supposedly top international players - is nothing short of ludicrous.

When you factor in Henderson's pass completion rate of 55 per cent, it suddenly becomes easier to understand.

Speaking after the defeat, Klopp suggested his side simply failed to turn-up in the second half.

“The description of the game is easy,” Klopp said. “Fantastic first half for us, the second half we made a mistake – we didn’t carry on playing football. It’s normal to try to control the game but a team like us has to control the game with the ball.

“We didn’t play football anymore. We became passive, they scored the first, then it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately. That gave them a big boost. Until the second goal we were reactive.

"After the second goal it was an open game again but we couldn’t score off the counterattacks. We opened the door for them, didn’t close it, so they could score in the last minute. That’s the story of the game.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping Klopp learns from these situations sooner rather than later.

