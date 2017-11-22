One of the biggest talking points in the lead up to the Ashes series starting in Brisbane this week, has been the standard of both team's squads this time round.

Many see Australia as clear favourites on paper, but it could be argued that both sides have struggled to put decent batting line ups together.

One person who certainly agrees with that assessment is Sir Ian Botham, who has been talking today about just that.

In a stinging attack on the series hosts, Botham believes there is a clear over reliance by Australia on their bowlers, and that their top order is the weakest he has seen.

"I think this Australian batting line-up is the worst I have ever seen in modern times," Botham said, per The Sun.

"You have to go back to the late 70s with the Packer split to have seen a worse Australian line-up. I'm not that bothered [about them]."

"Their bowlers are crucial. If they can stay fit, they will be a handful for the England batsmen, but historically they don't stay fit.

"Patterson is already out and Cummins is playing his first Test in Australia. I find this remarkable."

To add insult to injury for the host nation, star opener David Warner and fellow batsman Shaun Marsh are already doubts for the Brisbane clash at the Gabba.

Australia are defending an undefeated test record at the venue that stretches back to 1988.

Botham has also given his opinion on this subject, with the former England all-rounder confident that such a potentially daunting statistic will not have any negative affect on the away side.

He added: "My last Test hundred was on this ground against Australia."

"If you can get an early breakthrough, you can knock three or four over quite quickly here.

"It is usually a very good cricket surface."

