While Survivor Series might not have pleased everyone, the main event of the show provided fans with many dream matchups they thought they would never be able to see in the WWE, as well as some that were essentially a blast from the past.

In the main event, Team Raw of Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H defeated Team SmackDown of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena, with The Game and The Monster Among Men being the only survivors.

Throughout the match, WWE fans were treated to some interesting contests in the ring including Balor vs Orton, Cena vs Joe, Roode vs Triple H, Angle vs Joe, Triple H vs Nakamura, Balor vs Nakamura, Strowman vs Orton, and Angle vs Cena.

Of course, the Angle vs Cena confrontation had some historical value to it, as it was The Olympic Hero that The Leader of the Cenation famously made his WWE main roster debut against way back in June 2002 on an episode of SmackDown.

The two have gone on to face each other countless times since, most recently at Survivor Series last Sunday, but prior to this meeting, the two hadn't faced each other in the ring since 2006 when Angle was last with the WWE.

The Olympic Hero reacted to a photo of the two at Survivor Series this past weekend which was posted by WWE by teasing a future match between himself and the 16-time World Champion. He said: “Full circle. Nobody can deny these two are among the very best. Question is, will it occur again in a one on one??? We will see. @JohnCena"

We're bound to see this match at some point again in the future, the only problem is when. It's a WrestleMania-calibre match, but at the moment, most speculation has been suggesting Angle will be facing Triple H at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans.

If WWE decides to have Triple H face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania instead, this could open the door for an Angle vs Cena match to take place at the show. We'll just have to wait and see.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms