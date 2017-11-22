Joseph Parker utterly baffled the boxing world when he decided to stage an Anthony Joshua press conference last night in New Zealand.

The WBO heavyweight champion went all out in his bid to beat Deontay Wilder to his shot at the face of British boxing, staging a bizarre affair in which a video of Joshua being 'rumbled' was displayed.

By that they meant some random old Olympic footage of AJ where he was barely buckled into a knockdown, an anomalously impressive punch from Dillian Whyte and the sixth round incident with Wladimir Klitschko that's no secret to anybody.

It was certainly exciting to see Parker throw up some tension but you have to say that Eddie Hearn put it best the morning after.

Joshua's promoter could barely believed his eyes, remarking: "You've got to love this David Higgins [Parker's promoted] - he is absolutely off his swede," per Sky Sports.

"We are getting closer on a deal, but holding a press conference in a broom cupboard with a promotional video that looks like it's been done by my eight-year-old daughter is not the one, in terms of justifying your commercial value.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping a deal can be reached."

Of course, if Joshua wants to mop up the remaining heavyweight belts, then Parker is a necessary opponent but the Kiwi will have to do more than the whimsical clips he showed on Tuesday night.

In the defence of Parker, however, he might not lack the mental strength to exchange blows with Joshua and it seems his recent behaviour isn't simply a facade.

Footage of the WBO champ reacting to the Joshua-Klitschko fight from April has risen to prevalence once again and it shows some interesting emotions from Parker.

The only time he shows any major emotion comes in the sixth round when AJ fell to the Wembley canvas with the New Zealand fighter's eyes lighting up and waving his arms around.

When Klitschko withered into a punching bag in the 11th, though, Parker barely moved a facial muscle as the fans around him delighted in the thoroughly entertaining fight. Take a look:

Okay, so Parker could simply have been backing Klitschko but you'd expect something more of a reaction when witnessing one of the greatest title fights in recent years.

Was the 25-year-old worried, concerned or even angry? We'll never know for sure yet it goes to show that Parker genuinely isn't a Joshua fan.

There's not a boxing fan that won't want to see Parker and Joshua exchange blows, especially after the controversy surrounding the former's bout with Hughie Fury.

AJ will be looking to ensure that Parker's second encounter with a British fighter won't go to the judges.

Who do you think is the best fighter in the heavyweight division? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms