World Wrestling Entertainment is making some big changes to their PPV (pay-per-view) schedule for next year.

WWE has broadcasted their PPV event since the 1980s, when its classic "Big Four" events (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series) were first established.

Fast forward to the mid-1990s, they decided to expand on a monthly basis and reached its peak of sixteen shows a year in 2006 before returning to twelve in 2012.

Once the sports entertainment company decided to go back to their brand extension in July of 2016, the number of shows per year was expanded once again to 16.

Their PPV events are usually three hours in length, though budget priced events were shorter, while premium events such as WrestleMania can approach five hours. Pay-per-view events are a significant part of the revenue stream for WWE.

Since 2012, WWE has offered a free kickoff/pre-show before each pay-per-view, available on WWE.com and from social media partners such as YouTube and Facebook.

Moving along to 2014, the sports entertainment company launched their streaming service, WWE Network, and features the entire back catalog of WWE pay-per-view events, as well as all future pay-per-views streamed live from WrestleMania XXX onwards.

Pwinsider.com is reporting that the current plan for the 2018 WWE pay-per-view schedule is to have 14 PPV events that will feature 5 exclusive Raw shows, 4 exclusive SmackDown shows and 5 combined events.

The sports entertainment company will have a new co-branded event on June 17th in Chicago, Illinois with the Money in the Bank PPV. Here is the full PPV schedule for next year:

Royal Rumble - January 28th - Philadelphia, PA

Elimination Chamber (RAW) - February 25th - Las Vegas, NV

Fast Lane (SD) - March 11th - Columbus, OH

WrestleMania 34 - April 8th - New Orleans, LA

Backlash (RAW) - May 6th - Newark, NJ

Payback (SD) - May 27th - Baltimore, MD

Money In The Bank - June 17th - Chicago, IL

Battleground (RAW) - July 15th - Pittsburgh, PA

Summerslam - August 19th - Brooklyn, NY

Extreme Rules (RAW) - September 16th - San Antonio, TX

Hell In A Cell (SD) - September 30th - Nashville, TN

WWE TLC (RAW) - October 21th - Boston, MA

Survivor Series - November 18th - Los Angeles, CA

Clash Of Champions (SD) - December 16th - San Jose, CA

What are your thoughts on the PPV schedule for next year and WWE turning Money in the Bank into a dual-branded event?

