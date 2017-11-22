WWE

WWE logo.

Debuting WWE star accomplishes a unique milestone

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One WWE Superstar has accomplished a unique milestone.

That star is Ruby Riot. Before joining the WWE, she has worked on the independent circuit for promotions such as Shimmer Women Athletes, Shine Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

She signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center in January of this year. She made her in–ring debut on January 13 at an NXT live event, losing to Daria Berenat. Riot wrestled her final NXT match at NXT Takeover: War Games this past weekend. The match will air on an upcoming episode of NXT on the WWE Network.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

According to Reddit, for the first time ever, a WWE Superstar (Ruby Riot) debuted both on the main roster (SmackDown Live) and in a video game (WWE 2K18) on the same day.

The WWE 2K18 NXT Generation Pack downloadable content was released on Monday on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The NXT Generation Pack includes current and former NXT Superstars Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan, and Ruby Riot.

It is included in the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition, WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition, and the WWE2K18 Season Pass, or is available for purchase separately for $9.99.

WWE sent out the following on the debut of the three NXT superstars:

“Following their thrilling SmackDown Women’s Title Match last week that saw Charlotte Flair win the championship in her hometown, The Queen and Natalya squared off in a rematch here tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

The two Superstars brought the heat in their quest to stand atop the Team Blue mountaintop, but their battle was cut short when SmackDown LIVE newcomers Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their second appearance of the night. After brutalizing Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage earlier in the evening, the three now mercilessly ambushed Natalya and Charlotte.

The result was the two veterans down and motionless while the new trio from WWE NXT stood tall after sending shockwaves through the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Division.”

What are your thoughts on this milestone? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Vince McMahon
Triple H
WWE
Triple H

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again