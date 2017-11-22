One WWE Superstar has accomplished a unique milestone.

That star is Ruby Riot. Before joining the WWE, she has worked on the independent circuit for promotions such as Shimmer Women Athletes, Shine Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

She signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center in January of this year. She made her in–ring debut on January 13 at an NXT live event, losing to Daria Berenat. Riot wrestled her final NXT match at NXT Takeover: War Games this past weekend. The match will air on an upcoming episode of NXT on the WWE Network.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

According to Reddit, for the first time ever, a WWE Superstar (Ruby Riot) debuted both on the main roster (SmackDown Live) and in a video game (WWE 2K18) on the same day.

The WWE 2K18 NXT Generation Pack downloadable content was released on Monday on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The NXT Generation Pack includes current and former NXT Superstars Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan, and Ruby Riot.

It is included in the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition, WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition, and the WWE2K18 Season Pass, or is available for purchase separately for $9.99.

WWE sent out the following on the debut of the three NXT superstars:

“Following their thrilling SmackDown Women’s Title Match last week that saw Charlotte Flair win the championship in her hometown, The Queen and Natalya squared off in a rematch here tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

The two Superstars brought the heat in their quest to stand atop the Team Blue mountaintop, but their battle was cut short when SmackDown LIVE newcomers Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their second appearance of the night. After brutalizing Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage earlier in the evening, the three now mercilessly ambushed Natalya and Charlotte.

The result was the two veterans down and motionless while the new trio from WWE NXT stood tall after sending shockwaves through the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Division.”

What are your thoughts on this milestone?

