WWE has confirmed that another NXT star will be called up to the main roster.

There have been several NXT stars called up to the main roster this week. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, there was supposed to be a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title.

However, during the match, Paige made her return, as well as NXT, stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut. They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to end the segment.

Also, as seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

The next NXT star to be called up to the main roster is set to be Hideo Itami, who made his name known while competing in Pro Wrestling Noah under the ring name Kenta.

PWinsider.com was the first report that WWE officials have decided to call him up to the main roster and his debut will happen very soon. WWE confirmed on Tuesday night that he would be joining the 205 Live roster soon.

He began his professional wrestling career n All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), before moving to Pro Wrestling Noah. He also worked for Global Professional Wrestling Alliance (GPWA), a global organization of cooperative promotions that allow their competitors to travel abroad to other companies, as well as Ring of Honor (ROH).

We noted last week that has been some talk within the sports entertainment company about moving Hideo Itami up from the NXT roster to the main roster with the idea that he would join the Raw brand as a member of the Cruiserweight division.

Outside of the WWE, he has won several professional wrestling championships in his career. Those titles include being a one-time Global Honored Crown (GHC) Heavyweight Champion, three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion,three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and one-time GHC Tag Team Champion. Also, he is the winner of the 2012 Global League and the 2013 Global Tag League tournaments.

Moving along to 2014, he entered WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for a tryout. His signing was officially announced during an in-ring segment on July 12 in Osaka. Kobayashi relocated to Orlando to resume training at the Performance Center. He made his NXT debut on September 11 at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way by being introduced by William Regal where he announced his new ring name.

Back in 2015, Itami had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury, which required surgery and was expected to sideline him for six months. Itami had suffered complications with his shoulder that kept him out of action for longer but he eventually made his return to the ring on June 30, 2016, at an NXT live event, teaming with TM-61 to defeat Samoa Joe, Blake and Tino Sabbatelli in a six-man tag team match.

Over the last few months, he has not been used on WWE television as much. In August, he demanded respect from the fans, which led to Aleister Black walking out and Black hit Itami with Black Mass. This led to a match between the two stars wrestling each other at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III where Itami was defeated by Black.

