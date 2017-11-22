Bray Wyatt has teased a reunion of a fan favorite group.

That group is the Wyatt Family that includes Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

The rivalry between Harper and Rowan was seemingly ended at Backlash on May 21 where Harper defeated Rowan. Since then, WWE has kept Harper off of television up until recently and allowed him to work dark matches and live events.

However, that has all changed due to Harper and Rowan cut a promo to announce the formation of their new tag team, the ‘Bludgeon Brothers’. They made their returns to television this past Tuesday night.

Harper has had his ups and downs while being in the professional wrestling business. He was previously known for his work on the independent circuit under his former ring name Brodie Lee, most notably in Chikara and Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW).

He also had a cup of coffee while wrestling Ring of Honor (ROH), and internationally, he wrestled in Japan for Dragon Gate (DG).

Harper signed a developmental contract with WWE in March of 2012. He made his debut for WWE's developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) at a house show on May 18th. Fast forward, when FCW was rebranded as NXT Wrestling in August 2012.

Harper made his television debut on the November 7th episode of NXT as a follower of Bray Wyatt, who introduced Harper as the "first son" of The Wyatt Family. In May of 2013, Harper and Rowan defeated Neville and Bo Dallas, filling in for the injured Grey, to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Although, they didn’t hold the titles for very long. Harper and Rowan lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Neville and Graves on the July 17th episode of NXT. On the July 8 Raw, the Wyatt Family made their debut by assaulting Kane.

During his career with the sports entertainment company, he also held the Intercontinental Championship one time. WWE has done several breakups with The Wyatt Family.

The latest break-up took place during the 2017 Royal Rumble on January 29. Harper entered as number 25, attacking both Wyatt and Orton and eliminating Apollo Crews, before being eliminated by Goldberg.

After the their match on this week’s WWE SmackDown Live, Wyatt tweeted out a teaser of the group getting back together. He wrote, “Come home.”

What are your thoughts on this possible reunion?

