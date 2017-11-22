Formula 1

Published

Fresh off the back of his World Championship win, Lewis Hamilton is set to be offered an extraordinary new deal with Mercedes.

With the drivers and constructors titles in the bag, Mercedes bosses are now focusing on tying down the four-time champion to a contract which could be worth in excess of £120 million.

Hamilton’s current deal doesn’t run its course until the end of the 2018 season, but Mercedes bosses want to tie him down before other constructors start to sniff around F1’s prized asset.

And, it isn’t just the driving that Mercedes are willing to fork out top money for.

Hamilton’s brand has only increased this year after becoming a world champion once again, which is why they are offering top money to hang onto the Stevenage-born racer.

It’s also thought that the supposed figure on offer to the 32-year-old would put him up on the pay scale next to Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who reportedly earns a similar figure.

According to the Sun, Hamilton's new deal with Mercedes could see him earn a staggering £11,000 a day.

Hamilton returned to the Mercedes HQ in Brackley this week after his triumph at the Mexican Grand Prix, and was stunned after receiving a guard of honour following regaining the Drivers' Championship he last won in 2015.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

"It is something that I will never forget, turning up at the front gate of the factory and seeing everyone out on the street to welcome me - I'm blown away,” said Hamilton.

"This has been an incredible year, it's been an incredible journey together. There's a huge amount of respect and appreciation I have for everyone.

"I've been in the sport for a long time now, but to see the work ethic in Brixworth and Brackley really inspires me.

"This is the best championship year, because we've been fighting another team and because we've had the difficulties and challenges we've had - that just makes it so much greater."

Topics:
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Formula 1

