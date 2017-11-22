Football

Eden Hazard.

Steven Gerrard made an excellent point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Published

On his day, there are few footballers on the planet better than Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea winger, who won the Premier League’s Player of the Season award in 2015, possesses fabulous skill, magnificent technique and regularly scores goals and provides assists.

The £32 million Chelsea paid Lille for his services in the summer of 2012 now looks, in retrospect, an absolute bargain. If the Blues were to sell him today, they’d make at least three times that amount.

Chelsea have no desire to sell Hazard, although that doesn’t stop the rumours linking him Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It probably won’t be too much longer before Barcelona are also linked with the world-class Belgium international.

But how would Hazard perform at one of the aforementioned European giants? Would he become the main man, or fade into the shadows behind bigger names and personalities?

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-CHELSEA

Gerrard: Hazard would shine at Madrid or Barcelona

Ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Qarabag, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard gave his verdict.

“I’d have no doubts that he’d do well if he signed for Barcelona or Real Madrid, certainly around all them [world-class] players,” he said live on BT Sport.

p1bvicirmi1p98r2ee9pg9d1olma.jpg

Gerrard then made a great point about Hazard

Gerrard then made a superb point about Hazard, pointing out that unlike most players on the diminutive side - the Belgian stands at 5ft 8in tall - Chelsea’s No. 10 is impossible to bully.

“He is Chelsea’s catalyst,” Gerrard added. “Playing against Chelsea all those years, he was a nuisance - a nightmare. He’d pick up really clever positions; he was very strong quick, robust.

“Normally little small players, you can bully. You can’t with him.”

p1bvicj7ap2nvov61dav1pji1kaqc.jpg

Video: Gerrard gives his view on Hazard

Watch Gerrard offer his opinion here...

From a viewers’ perspective, this would appear to be spot on.

Rarely - if ever - do you see Hazard targeted by opponents looking to outmuscle and intimidate him.

Despite his small stature and much like Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, he possesses plenty of core strength.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Hazard scores opener v Qarabag

Hazard netted his sixth goal of the season against Qarabag with a first-half penalty, which you can watch here…

He then set up Willian with a brilliant back-heel to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Is Eden Hazard the Premier League’s best player? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Frank Lampard
Football
Chelsea
Didier Drogba

