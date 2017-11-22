Adidas revealed their new Predator boot on Wednesday morning and it looks pretty incredible.

The boot will be laceless and is set to be worn by Paul Pogba during Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Basel on Wednesday.

The French midfielder stars in the new advert as he walks through a black and white town, with splashes of red splattered around representing the colour of the famous boots.

Pogba is the only footballer in the advert until the final few seconds.

That’s because the commercial ends with him going face-to-face with none other than Mesut Ozil.

The German is obviously also sponsored by Adidas so it shouldn’t be too surprising to also see him in the advert.

Watch: The Predator advert

However, United fans have got a bit too excited.

Like with the Pogba saga when he joined last summer, United fans are looking at Adidas to provide inside knowledge about a future transfer. And they feel they’ve just dropped a massive hint about Ozil joining the club in the near future.

Man Utd fans are excited

Check out the reaction:

Of course, Ozil’s contract expires next summer and he’s been heavily linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho - who managed him at Real Madrid.

While some United fans might be skeptical about Ozil joining, one man has no doubt that the World Cup winner would shine at Old Trafford.

Ian Wright on Ozil joining Man Utd

That man is Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who believes the playmaker would “light the place up.”

"If Ozil goes somewhere like Manchester United with the players they’ve got on form he will light the place up,’ Wright told Sky Sports.

"He’s not the player who when the team’s playing badly – if you’ve got players playing poorly in front of Ozil he’s got nothing to hit and I don’t think Arsene Wenger has got the best out of him consistently up to this point."

