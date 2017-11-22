In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Eli Manning.

Redskins' Jay Gruden pinpoints why the Giants have been losing so much

The 2017 season for the New York Giants has been a season to forget, as things have been going from bad to worse as each week passes.

They're far from the team that managed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016, as they currently sit on a 2-8 record after 10 games played, which places them in the fourth position in the NFC East. With two more losses and results not going their way, they'll be out of playoff contention.

Their wins haven't been easy to come by either, so it really doesn't look like their season will be turned around. One win came when they defeated the Denver Broncos 23-10, who most teams have been beating this season, while the other came in a 12-9 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some of it has been their fault, while there have been some situations which have been out of their hands. Both of their top wideouts in Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall are out for the year with injuries, so this has seriously damaged their offense.

Their absences have shown in Eli Manning's play, but in truth, the quarterback hasn't played well enough with what he has. As well as this, the defense that looked strong coming into the season has not been playing to the standard many expected.

The Giants will be attempting to make a last-ditch effort to turn their season around when they play against their NFC East rivals in the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Their head coach, Jay Gruden, believes he knows the reason why New York has been playing so woeful this season.

The head coach believes the absence of Odell Beckham has played a big factor in how well the Giants has played this season.

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants

Gruden said, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today: “Odell Beckham. Without Odell Beckham, it’s a huge difference. He’s the best receiver in the league.”

Beckham certainly is a high-quality receiver, but best receiver in the league? Julio Jones and Antonio Brown will certainly have something to say about that.

Topics:
NFL
Eli Manning
Washington Redskins
New York Giants

