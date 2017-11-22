David Haye will come back from injury one more time to eventually fight Tony Bellew, according to Johnny Nelson.

The former cruiserweight world champion-turned Sky pundit, witnessed the 'Hayemaker' training last week and insisted he ‘looked the part’, however, the December 17 fight was postponed this week following an arm injury sustained by Haye, who underwent surgery earlier in the week to correct the issue.

Nelson, however, has been left bewildered by the 37-year-old being hindered by another pre-fight injury, and has hinted that it might not be a coincidence that it isn’t the first time it has happened.

“When I heard about the injury, I'll admit I was shocked,” said Nelson. “How many times can one fighter have so many freak accidents in preparation for a fight?

"I was in David Haye's gym last week and I was impressed on every level. Physically he looked the part, was down in weight, and I thought 'this is going to be a good fight'.

“David is the kind of fighter who throws himself in, lock, stock, and barrel when he's prepping for a fight.

“It's terrible luck and I feel for him, and Tony as well. Both had committed a hell of a lot of time and made sacrifices for what would have been the perfect way to end the year.

"His Achilles was in tip-top shape, I was surprised. We were doing stuff, and I was scared of snapping my own Achilles.

"He had a movement expert - I think Conor McGregor has got one - and we were doing things to keep him supple on every level. He actually showed me some things that I'm going to start doing.

"It was hard, it was testing, and that's why he thought it was going to be a hell of a fight. He was fit to the core."

Boxing fans on social media have called for Haye to retire following this latest debacle, but Shefield-born Nelson believes that the financial gain from potentially beating Bellew could be too big to walk away from.

“David will be as disappointed as everyone else that this fight has not come off,” he said.

“He needs this to turn the public's opinion around, because they are saying 'you've done it again, David'.

“Realistically where else does he go? He either packs it in, or puts this Bellew situation to bed.

“I don't think he wants to pack it in yet. I think the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is far too big to ignore.”

Despite the setback, Nelson is convinced that the fight will happen sometime in the near future.

“I think now realistically I can see the fight happening,” stated Nelson.

“I couldn't see it happening before Christmas, because I thought Haye's Achilles injury was far too severe.

“Last week, this week, and the week after would have been the hardest period. This was when injuries were going to occur and that's exactly what happened.

“I think the postponement gives David's body more time to totally heal.”

