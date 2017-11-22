WBO featherweight titlist Oscar Valdez is targeting an interesting fight for next year.

That fight involves Carl Frampton (24-1, 14 KOs). For those may not know, he is coming off a tough slugfest again Horacio Garcia for ten rounds at the SSE Arena in Belfast this past weekend.

It turned out to be a tougher-than-expected victory for the former two-time world champion.

As seen in the fight, he started off strong and looked on top of his game. However, he had to fight off the hard-charging boxer in order to pick up a ten round unanimous decision victory.

What’s also interesting about this fight is due to it being Frampton's first bout with new trainer Jamie Moore and new promoter Frank Warren. It has to be noted that it was also Frampton's first outing since he suffered his first loss in late January in his rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

Make no mistake about it, he remains one of the biggest names in the featherweight class.

Now that his latest bout is in the books, it’s time to look forward and see the potential matchups for his next fight.

Thus, it leads us to Frank Espinoza, who manages Valdez. He was an interested observer of Frampton's latest victory. Here is what he had to say Boxing Scene.

"Frampton remains one of the best fighters in the division and is always in very good fights. The fight with Garcia was another example of that.

It was an exciting back-and-forth fight and anytime he steps into the ring it's always a big event. I think a fight between Oscar and Frampton would be one of the best fights that can be made in all of boxing in 2018 and it's something that we certainly want to look at for the upcoming year," said Espinoza.

He continued by saying that "Oscar has been a champion for a few fights now, Frampton I'm sure wants to regain a title and it's a great match-up of styles."

Valdez (23-0, 19 KO's) won the WBO crown in July of 2016 by blasting out Matias Rueda for the vacant title.

Since then, he has made three successful title defenses. His last fight took place back on September 22nd as he went the twelve round distance against Genesis Servania.

Espinoza went on record by stating that his client could be returning to the ring around March, which could be a possible date for this upcoming boxing match to take place.

"Regardless, I want to really explore the possibility of a Frampton fight," said Espinoza. "I think it's a can't miss fight for everybody involved."

