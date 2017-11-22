The legal feud between New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) The Bullet Club and WWE continues to be a huge topic of discussion amongst the industry.

Most notably, those in NJPW such as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have famously been using the "Too Sweet" gesture that was made famous by former N.W.O stars Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall. The Bullet Club has made the gesture their own nowadays, and that seems to have upset WWE officials.

Recently WWE sent out a cease and desist letter to The Bullet Club, banning them from using the gesture anymore without the company's consent. Since the entire debacle, former Club members now in WWE; such as AJ Styles and Finn Balor, have been using it a lot more.

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by WSVN-TV Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet to get his thoughts on WWE banning The Bullet Club from using the "Too Sweet" gesture anymore.

Omega labelled the move as an attempt by WWE to "cripple" The Bullet Club, however, "The Cleaner" noted that they couldn't care less about not being able to use the "Too Sweet" anymore (quotes via Rajah):

"We don't need Too Sweet. We never did. They think that by taking away Too Sweet they've crippled us somehow.

"Like 'Oh, we're really sticking it to them, now they're not going to sell any merchandise.' It's not the case. We couldn't care less."

Aside from the legal debacle with WWE, Omega is currently preparing for what could be the biggest match of his career as former WWE Champion Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January from Tokyo:

"It's a match that I've been looking forward to for a long time and I don't mean particularly Chris Jericho, I just mean something of that magnitude.

"If I couldn't be in the main event, which I couldn't this year, I still wanted the chance to steal the show. I still wanted the chance to be the match that was talked about.

"So Chris Jericho has given me just that opportunity and together I really hope we can make even more headlines before the show and even after the show."

What are your thoughts on Omega saying that WWE tried to 'cripple' The Bullet Club by banning them from using the "Too Sweet" gesture in NJPW? Do you think that the WWE is overreacting by banning them from using the gesture? Or should The Bullet Club not be using gestures from a company they don't work for? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

