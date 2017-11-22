Despite the recent bad blood between WWE and former Cruiserweight Champion Neville, it seems as though it's possible "The King Of The Cruiserweights" has settled his differences with the company.

Neville walked out on the WWE several weeks back, around the same time he dropped the Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore. No definite reason was given for why Neville was upset with the company, however, it's believed that he was not happy with his spot in the company as he was stuck to the Cruiserweight Division.

Obviously Neville wants to achieve more within the company than being known as "The King Of The Cruiserweights," with perhaps a United States, Intercontinental, or maybe one day even a World Title run in his future.

Neville has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now, but according to former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, on his podcast X-Pac 12360, he has heard that Neville and the company has settled their differences (quotes via Rajah.com):

"I'm very happy to know that they have ironed everything out," Waltman said during the show, which featured NWA owner and former Impact Wrestling executive Billy Corgan as a guest.

"Here's the thing ... it's not about how much money you can make on the indies, it's about your sanity.

"It's about when you get back there [WWE] and they start f'ing with you and burying you. You can go, crazy dude."

Waltman continued, "Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. Highly, it's right up there with money. Pretty close."

It should be interesting to see how the WWE uses Neville in a possible return. WWE could throw more money his way and have him remain on the Cruiserweight Division, or simply move him up to a more serious role and contend for an Intercontinental or United States Championship.

