Tottenham fans remember Jermain Defoe’s five goals v Wigan - Peter Crouch tweets

It’s fair to say that Peter Crouch is one of the funniest - if not *the* funniest - footballers on Twitter.

Seriously, if you’re on Twitter and don’t follow the big man, then do yourselves a favour and change that immediately. You won’t regret it.

Crouch possesses a wicked sense of humour and, unlike some top-level footballers, is able to laugh at himself. His self-deprecating humour is one of the reasons many football fans love him.

One thing’s for sure: he won’t be short of media work when he finally hangs up his boots. If he doesn’t become a coach, it’s safe to assume he’ll be on our TV screens in one form or another for many years to come.

But Crouch is obviously much more than a social media comedian. The Stoke City striker, who is now in the autumn of his career as a professional footballer, is one of only 26 players to score over 100 goals in the Premier League.

One of his 106 Premier League goals came in Tottenham’s 9-1 victory over Wigan Athletic, which happened on this day back in 2009.

Tottenham fans remember the 9-1 win v Wigan

The Tottenham-fan run Twitter account @TalkingTHFC posted a celebratory throwback tweet about that memorable match at White Hart Lane, pointing out that Jermain Defoe scored five of the goals in the rout.

Crouch's funny response

This prompted a typically amusing tweet from Crouch, who was in no mood to praise his former teammate.

Crouchy, tongue-in-cheek of course, replied: “Should have squared at least 3 of the 5 !!!!!”

Tottenham fans love Crouch's reply

And needless to say, Tottenham fans found his tweet very funny.

Does Crouchy have a point?

Does Crouch have a point, though?

We’ll let you be the judge. Here are all the goals from that unforgettable match…

Peter Crouch
Football
Tottenham Hotspur
Jermain Defoe

